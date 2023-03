Admission to Hirayu Onsen's only attraction, a quaint museum of folk memorabilia, includes entrance to a rather lovely and lesser-known little rotemburo (outdoor bath). There's also a restaurant (Hida-beef bowl ¥900), a basic bar (Asahi ¥450), and picnic tables at which to enjoy your post-soak meal. The museum is closed sometimes arbitrarily, but you can still use the rotemburo.