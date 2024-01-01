Friends of Bizen-yaki Ceramics Society

Gallery and shop on the 2nd floor of the Imbe station building, displaying a wide range of ceramics by contemporary potters.

  • Koraku-en, Okayama, Okayama, Japan

    Kōraku-en

    13.71 MILES

    Kōraku-en draws the crowds with its reputation as one of the three most beautiful gardens in Japan. It has expansive lawns broken up by ponds, teahouses…

  • Ritsurin-kōen

    Ritsurin-kōen

    28.94 MILES

    One of the most beautiful gardens in the country, Ritsurin-kōen dates from the mid-1600s and took more than a century to complete. Designed as a walking…

  • Art House Project

    Art House Project

    21.42 MILES

    In Honmura, half a dozen traditional buildings have been turned over to contemporary artists to use as the setting for creative installations, often…

  • Teshima Art Museum

    Teshima Art Museum

    17.61 MILES

    Teshima's art 'museum' impresses for its architecture – a monumental concrete shell, forming a low teardrop-shaped dome on the hillside, designed by Tokyo…

  • Shikoku-mura

    Shikoku-mura

    27.39 MILES

    About 500m north of Yashima station, Shikoku-mura is an excellent village museum that houses old buildings transported here from all over Shikoku and…

  • Ōhara Museum of Art

    Ōhara Museum of Art

    24.28 MILES

    This is Kurashiki's premier museum, housing the predominantly Western art collection amassed by local textile magnate Ōhara Magosaburō (1880–1943), with…

  • Kibido

    Kibido

    0.13 MILES

    This kiln and gallery-shop is run by the Kimura family, one of the six original families granted official permission in the early 1600s to produce pottery…

  • Marukin Soy Sauce Historical Museum

    Marukin Soy Sauce Historical Museum

    20.71 MILES

    Shōdo-shima was famous for its soybeans long before olives arrived, and several old soy-sauce companies are still in business here. Marukin has a small…

