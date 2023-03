Capped by the lion of St Mark, the Arsenale’s land gate is considered by many to be the earliest example of Renaissance architecture in Venice; it was probably executed in 1460. A plaque on the wall celebrates the 1571 victory at Lepanto, and at the foot of the gate is a row of carved lions; the biggest one, regally seated, was taken as booty by Francesco Morosini from the Greek port of Piraeus.