Designed by Sansovino, the neighbourhood church of St Martin has a Greek-cross-shaped interior lined with eight chapels and topped by a trompe l'œil ceiling by Domenico Bruni. Adjacent to the church, on the right, is the former scuola (confraternity) of the Ship Caulkers, which sports a bas-relief of Saint Martin dividing his cloak with a poor man.
Chiesa di San Martino
Venice
Contact
Address
