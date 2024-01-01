Chiesa di San Martino

Venice

LoginSave

Designed by Sansovino, the neighbourhood church of St Martin has a Greek-cross-shaped interior lined with eight chapels and topped by a trompe l'œil ceiling by Domenico Bruni. Adjacent to the church, on the right, is the former scuola (confraternity) of the Ship Caulkers, which sports a bas-relief of Saint Martin dividing his cloak with a poor man.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Saint Mark's basilica (Basilica di San Marco) in Venice, Italy

    Basilica di San Marco

    0.45 MILES

    With a profusion of domes and more than 8000 sq metres of luminous mosaics, Venice's cathedral is unforgettable. It was founded in the 9th century to…

  • Awesome sunrise over Doges palace, Venice

    Palazzo Ducale

    0.43 MILES

    Holding pride of place on the waterfront, this pretty Gothic confection may be an unlikely setting for the political and administrative seat of a great…

  • Jesus Before Caiaphas by Italian Artist Giotto di Bondone, fresco

    Cappella degli Scrovegni

    22.88 MILES

    Padua's version of the Sistine Chapel, the Cappella degli Scrovegni houses one of Italy's great Renaissance masterpieces – a striking cycle of Giotto…

  • Feast in House of Levi by Paolo Caliari known as Veronese (1528-1588), 555x1280 cm, 1563

    Gallerie dell'Accademia

    1.04 MILES

    Venice's historic gallery traces the development of Venetian art from the 14th to 19th centuries, with works by all of the city's artistic superstars. The…

  • The Jewish Ghetto in the Cannaregio district of Venice was instituted in 1516. Jews were permitted to leave the ghetto during the day to work, but they had to return at night. The gates were then locked and guarded by Christian watchmen whose salaries the Jews were required to pay. The Venetian ghetto was the first ghetto in the world and where the term 'ghetto' originated. 1189463641

    The Ghetto

    1.3 MILES

    In medieval times this part of Cannaregio housed a getto (foundry), but it was as the designated Jewish quarter from the 16th to 19th centuries that the…

  • Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute at Canal Grande, Venice, Italy

    Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute

    0.75 MILES

    Baldassare Longhena's magnificent basilica is prominently positioned near the entrance to the Grand Canal, its white stones, exuberant statuary and high…

  • The white marble facade of Ca' Rezzonico on the Grand Canal in Venice. Italy

    Ca' Rezzonico

    1.1 MILES

    Baroque dreams come true at this Baldassare Longhena–designed Grand Canal palazzo (mansion), where a marble staircase leads to a vast gilded ballroom and…

  • VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 17, 2014: High dynamic range (HDR) The Peggy Guggenheim collection in Venice Italy 561689470 italian, guggenheim, italy, dynamic, venice, editorial, peggy, range, collection, high, europe, museum, high dynamic range, peggy guggenheim, venedig, hdr, venezia, veneto, italia

    Peggy Guggenheim Collection

    0.89 MILES

    After losing her father on the Titanic, heiress Peggy Guggenheim became one of the great collectors of the 20th century. Her palatial canalside home,…

View more attractions

Nearby Venice attractions

1. Porta Magna

0.05 MILES

Capped by the lion of St Mark, the Arsenale’s land gate is considered by many to be the earliest example of Renaissance architecture in Venice; it was…

2. Padiglione delle Navi

0.07 MILES

The Padiglione delle Navi is a vast 2000-sq-metre warehouse containing a fabulous collection of model historic boats, including typical Venetian luggers,…

3. Sotoportego dei Preti

0.09 MILES

Under the arch of this covered passageway is hidden a reddish, heart-shaped stone about the size of a hand. Local lore has it that couples that touch it…

4. Chiesa di San Giovanni in Bragora

0.1 MILES

This serene 15th-century brick church harmonises Gothic and Renaissance styles with remarkable ease, setting the tone for a young Antonio Vivaldi, who was…

5. Riva degli Schiavoni

0.13 MILES

Stretching east from San Marco, this broad waterfront avenue is one of the world’s great promenades. Schiavoni (literally ‘Slavs’) refers to the people…

6. Museo Storico Navale

0.15 MILES

Maritime madness spans 42 rooms at this museum of naval history, featuring scale models of Venetian-built vessels as well as Peggy Guggenheim's not-so…

8. Arsenale

0.2 MILES

Founded in 1104, the Arsenale soon became the greatest medieval shipyard in Europe, home to 300 shipping companies employing up to 16,000 people. Capable…