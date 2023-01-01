Chiesa di San Giovanni in Bragora

This serene 15th-century brick church harmonises Gothic and Renaissance styles with remarkable ease, setting the tone for a young Antonio Vivaldi, who was baptised here. Look for Bartolomeo Vivarini’s 1478 Enthroned Madonna with St Andrew and John the Baptist, which shows the Madonna bouncing a delighted baby Jesus on her knee.

Bartolomeo’s nephew Alvise depicts Jesus in later years in his splendidly restored 1494 Saviour Blessing, in which Christ has a cloudlike beard and eyes that seem to follow you around the room.