Positioned at the top of the public gardens, this statue of Italian Unification hero Giuseppe Garibaldi has him commanding a mountain with a tame-looking lion at his feet. Few people notice the second statue of Joseph Zolli behind. Zolli was a volunteer in Garibaldi's Mille Expedition, which liberated the South from Bourbon rule. Legend has it he haunted the gardens until the statue was erected in 1921 so he could watch over the general as he promised.