Located in the lapping water just along from the Riva dei Sette Martiri – where seven Venetian partisans were publicly executed by the Nazis in 1944 – lies the 1200kg bronze figure of a woman. Sculpted by Augusto Murer, the figure lies on an arrangement of Istrian stone platforms designed by Carlo Scarpa to catch the eye as she appears and disappears beneath the rising and falling tide.