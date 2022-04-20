Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands

The most evocative of Venice's southern islands are tiny specks capped with monasteries such as San Servolo, San Lazzaro degli Armeni and (especially) San Giorgio Maggiore, its gracious Palladio church forming the essential backdrop for dreamy lagoon views. The much larger crescent of Giudecca has its own Palladian masterpieces and is a fascinating mash-up of luxury hotels, workaday apartments, the remnants of industry and a still-functioning women's prison. Lido is Venice's 12km beach escape, its A-list film festival a hangover from its days as one of Europe's most glamorous resorts.

Explore Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands

  • Chiesa di San Giorgio Maggiore

    Begun in 1565 and completed in 1610, this dazzling Benedictine abbey church owes more to ancient Roman temples than the bombastic baroque of Palladio's…

  • Fondazione Giorgio Cini

    In 1951, industrialist and art patron Vittorio Cini – a survivor of Dachau – acquired the monastery of San Giorgio and restored it in memory of his son,…

  • Le Stanze del Vetro

    Once part of a boarding school, 'The Glass Rooms' are now home to a constant flow of temporary exhibitions, all of them based on glass. Often the displays…

  • M

    Monastero di San Lazzaro degli Armeni

    Tours of this historic island monastery are usually conducted by its multilingual Armenian monks, who amply demonstrate the institution’s reputation for…

  • C

    Chiesa del Santissimo Redentore

    Built to celebrate the city’s deliverance from the Black Death, Palladio's Il Redentore was completed under Antonio da Ponte (of Rialto Bridge fame) in…

  • C

    Casa dei Tre Oci

    Acquired by the Fondazione di Venezia in 2000, the fanciful neo-Gothic 'House of Three Eyes' was built in 1913 by artist and photographer Mario de Maria,…

  • Galleria Michela Rizzo

    Tucked away in an old industrial complex, this fascinating contemporary-art gallery has long championed local artists, such as Mariateresa Sartori, but it…

  • Spiaggia di San Nicolò

    Situated at the northeastern end of the Lido, this wide, sandy beach is arguably the island's best. It's popular with Venetian families and there are…

  • P

    Palazzo del Cinema

    Eugenio Miozzi’s angular, Rationalist ‘Palace of Cinema’ was in keeping with the ambitious modernism of the early 1930s, when business tycoon and Fascist…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands.

  • See

    Chiesa di San Giorgio Maggiore

    Begun in 1565 and completed in 1610, this dazzling Benedictine abbey church owes more to ancient Roman temples than the bombastic baroque of Palladio's…

  • See

    Fondazione Giorgio Cini

    In 1951, industrialist and art patron Vittorio Cini – a survivor of Dachau – acquired the monastery of San Giorgio and restored it in memory of his son,…

  • See

    Le Stanze del Vetro

    Once part of a boarding school, 'The Glass Rooms' are now home to a constant flow of temporary exhibitions, all of them based on glass. Often the displays…

  • See

    Monastero di San Lazzaro degli Armeni

    Tours of this historic island monastery are usually conducted by its multilingual Armenian monks, who amply demonstrate the institution’s reputation for…

  • See

    Chiesa del Santissimo Redentore

    Built to celebrate the city’s deliverance from the Black Death, Palladio's Il Redentore was completed under Antonio da Ponte (of Rialto Bridge fame) in…

  • See

    Casa dei Tre Oci

    Acquired by the Fondazione di Venezia in 2000, the fanciful neo-Gothic 'House of Three Eyes' was built in 1913 by artist and photographer Mario de Maria,…

  • See

    Galleria Michela Rizzo

    Tucked away in an old industrial complex, this fascinating contemporary-art gallery has long championed local artists, such as Mariateresa Sartori, but it…

  • See

    Spiaggia di San Nicolò

    Situated at the northeastern end of the Lido, this wide, sandy beach is arguably the island's best. It's popular with Venetian families and there are…

  • See

    Palazzo del Cinema

    Eugenio Miozzi’s angular, Rationalist ‘Palace of Cinema’ was in keeping with the ambitious modernism of the early 1930s, when business tycoon and Fascist…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.