Parco Regionale del Monte Cucco

Umbria

In Umbria's wild northeastern fringes, the Parco Regionale del Monte Cucco is a gorgeous swathe of wildflower-speckled meadows, gentle slopes brushed with beech, yew and silver fir trees, waterfalls, deep ravines and karst cave systems, all topped by the oft-snowcapped Monte Cucco (1566m). Some 120km of waymarked trails snake through the 105 sq km park, which offers everything from hiking and mountain biking to hang-gliding and cross-country skiing.

For more info, pop into the park's information point, housed in a small museum (the Museo Laboratorio del Parco, at Corso Mazzini 7) in Costacciaro.

The park can be reached via the SS3, some 13km or so east of Gubbio.

Suggest an Edit