In Umbria's wild northeastern fringes, the Parco Regionale del Monte Cucco is a gorgeous swathe of wildflower-speckled meadows, gentle slopes brushed with beech, yew and silver fir trees, waterfalls, deep ravines and karst cave systems, all topped by the oft-snowcapped Monte Cucco (1566m). Some 120km of waymarked trails snake through the 105 sq km park, which offers everything from hiking and mountain biking to hang-gliding and cross-country skiing.

For more info, pop into the park's information point, housed in a small museum (the Museo Laboratorio del Parco, at Corso Mazzini 7) in Costacciaro.

The park can be reached via the SS3, some 13km or so east of Gubbio.