Grotta Monte Cucco

Umbria

Deep in the Parco Regionale del Monte Cucco is one of Europe's most spectacular limestone caves, with 30km of galleries reaching depths of 900m. Those up for a challenge can delve into its underground forest of stalactites and stalagmites on a guided two- to three-hour 'discovery' tour. For more expert cavers, there's a longer four- to five-hour 'crossing' tour (per adult/reduced €20/18, pre-booking necessary). Times and dates vary – check the website for an up-to-date calendar.

For more details, stop by the Grotta's info point in the nearby village of Costacciaro (Via Valentini 31).

Suggest an Edit