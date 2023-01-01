Basilica di Sant'Ubaldo

Perched high on Monte Ingino, and accessible by the funivia or a steep 30-minute walk from Palazzo Ducale, this landmark basilica has housed the body of Sant'Ubaldo, the town's patron saint, since the late 12th century – it's in a glass coffin above the altar. The basilica also contains the three massive statues (ceri) that are carried through town during the annual Corsa dei Ceri.

For more on the Corsa, head up to the basilica's small museum, the Raccolta delle Memorie Ubaldiane, which illustrates the history of the centuries-old event.