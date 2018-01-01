Welcome to Spoleto
Today, the town has winged its way into the limelight with its mammoth Spoleto Festival (Festival dei Due Mondi) a 17-day summer feast of opera, dance, music and art.
Private Departure Transfer: Umbria Hotels to Rome
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transport service from your Umbria hotel to central Rome or Fiumicino Airport.The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore. When your vacation in the charming inland region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle, use the wifi if you wish, and head straight to Rome.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details or Rome hotel details as well as your Umbria hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from Umbria, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Small-Group Tour: Chocolate Factory, Perugia and Spoleto
After a pick up from your centrally located hotel, you will travel first to Perugina where you will begin at their historical museum. A guide will tell you about the origin of cacao, its productions and the chocolate recipes, and you will discover the secrets of Perugina's most famous products, such as the Baci and much more. The itinerary also includes videos and anecdotes about the history of this important Italian company.At the end of this exciting tour you will have the opportunity to taste some of the delicious Perugina products. Finally, you will visit the chocolate factory. During the factory tour you may have the possibility to stroll on a catwalk from where you can have an overview of the production lines. The availability of this service depends on the production schedule. A visit of the whole factory cannot be guaranteed because of their schedule. The town of Perugia, despite its small size, holds a vast amount of artistic and cultural treasures, such as the Cathedral of San Lorenzo, the Town Hall and Fontana Maggiore, built in the 13th century by Giovanni and Nicola Pisano. This beautiful capital of Umbria heritage testifies the city's rich past and will leave its visitors amazed. The last stop of your tour is Spoleto, where culture and nature live live together in harmony. Famous visitors like Michelangelo and Stendhal enthusiastically sang the praises of such a beautiful city. During your visit, you will have the chance to admire ancient monuments like the Roman theater, or the medieval Cathedral of St Maria Assunta.
Private Arrival Transfer: Rome to Umbria
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver at your Rome hotel or Rome Fiumicino Airport to travel directly to your hotel in Umbria. The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in Italy’s beautiful Umbria region! Simply meet your driver, sit back and relax and use the onboard wifi, if you wish!When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight or Rome hotels details as well as your Umbria accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Rome, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Small-Group Truffle-Hunting Day Trip
Make your own way to the Black Truffle Lodge in your rental car or other own transport (or by train from Rome if you select that option). High in the mountains of Umbria with magnificent photo stops on the way, you will find yourself immersed in beautiful Italian countryside. In the mountain village, nestled deep between beautiful ancient valleys where the truffle farm has existed for over a century, you will prepare to comb the truffle-rich forests and unearth the finest specimens with an expert truffle hunter and his highly trained dogs to help you on your quest. Views of the scenery all around while hunting will amaze and inspire you. When enough truffles have been collected to satisfy your appetite, you will stop in a lovely spot for panoramic views of the area and sip prosecco in this moment, joined by a local shepherd and his flock of sheep. Upon returning to the village, you will learn about preparing pasta or just eat it. Truffle bruschetta, capocollo, pecorino cheese, plenty of wine and wild flavours await at your big traditional Umbrian mountain lunch - a veritable feast with your fellow hunters! You might be interested in wild boar stew? Or perhaps roast guinea fowl? Stuffed duck or rabbit? Whatever takes your fancy, you'll feel full, satisfied, and rewarded. After lunch, you will have free time to explore the village and it's surroundings before making your own way back to your destination (or be returned to Spoleto station by your host to catch the train back to Rome if you select that option).
Balloon Adventures Italy, hot air balloon rides over Assisi, Perugia and Umbria
You will start your enchanting Hot Air Balloon Ride nice and early by meeting us at Cantina Dionigi (Via Madonna della Pia, 44 , Bevagna) at around 6:30am. We can provide, on request, transfers from your accommodation from Assisi, Montefalco, Perugia, Spello, Trevi, Foligno, Bevagna, Spoleto,Todi. Our take-off site is only 300m from the meeting point. You can either walk among olive groves to the take-off site, or hop into our minibuses and go for a minute long drive. Your balloon will be prepared by our crew and ready to fly. You will be given a safety briefing and then climb into the Hot Air Balloon piloted by one of the world’s most experienced pilots: Captain Peter, who has over 3600 flights under his belt. Feel the excitement as your Hot Air Balloon gently lifts up! After that you can relax, take photos and watch the magic unfold. Our basket can accommodate from 8 up to 18 passengers, so there is plenty of space for you to admire the view as we fly over the green hills of the Umbrian countryside dotted with beautiful medieval cities and villages. We are fortunate to take off in sight of one of the most revered sites in Italy: Assisi. Imagine, the air is calm, fresh, the land is quiet, and the farmers are just beginning to work on their land. A serene landscape that is unequalled in beauty. After your approximately one-hour Hot Air Balloon Ride, enjoy a smooth touchdown and step back onto “terra firma”. The fun continues when we take you back to Cantina Dionigi Winery to enjoy a great Umbrian style breakfast. If you are not opposed to drinking a bit of wine before midday, you may even like to sample some of their excellent wines! Please leave your morning free for the activity as you may want to relax after the flight and spend more time at the winery.
Private transfer from Rome city or airport to Umbria Assisi-Perugia-Orvieto area
Take the stress out of your arrival or departure at Fiumicino or Ciampino Airports in Rome, or Rome city center, and pre-book a comfortable, convenient, and affordable private transfer to Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Todi or Spoleto area.Available 24 hours a day, all year round, a driver will meet you at the airport (or your hotel lobby for departures) for the 2-hours transfer to your hotel, agriturismo, or other locations in Umbria.Sit back and relax as you travel through the Garden of Italy, enjoying views of the rolling hills of the countryside while your driver takes the strain of Italy’s unpredictable roads.More reliable than taxi services, the transfers also offer privacy and the flexibilty of luxury vehicles tailored to your group size and number of bags.