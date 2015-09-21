Welcome to Orvieto
Top experiences in Orvieto
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Orvieto activities
Assisi and Orvieto Day Trip from Rome
Leave Rome and travel north by air-conditioned coach, following the River Tiber toward Tuscany. After roughly 1.5 hours on the road, you’ll arrive in the gorgeous town of Orvieto. Seemingly sprouting out of the volcanic rock on which it stands, the hilltop town boasts a history that dates back to Etruscan times.Stretch your legs and walk around the town, seeing highlights like the 14th-century Orvieto Cathedral – a masterpiece of Gothic architecture with a glistening façade of stained glass, mosaics and sculptures. Soak up Orvieto’s charms and admire the countless churches that are scattered around its center.Return to your coach and travel through the rolling hills toward Umbria – Tuscany’s lesser known but just as captivating neighbor. Stop for lunch on the shores of Lake Trasimeno, and then continue to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Assisi. Famed as the birthplace of Italy’s Catholic patron saint, St Francis of Assisi, the sleepy little town documents all the highs and lows of his life. On a walking tour, see the stall where he was said to be born, his childhood home, and the spot where he pledged his life to his vocation. Hear of the town’s other, lesser-known saint, St Clare, who became one of St Francis’ first true followers. Visit the Convent of Santa Chiara, which is dedicated to her, before heading to Assisi's Basilica di San Francesco for a tour. Other Assisi highlights include the town hall square, Piazza del Comune, with its turreted ‘palace’-- Palazzo del Capitano del Popolo. Admire the Roman Temple of Minerva and then return to your coach for the journey south.Before your tour ends, enjoy a final stop in the town of Santa Maria degli Angeli to see its beautiful basilica – a 9th-century church where St Francis reportedly worshiped. Head back to Rome and finish your tour at the start point in the early evening.
Rome: Assisi and Orvieto Full-Day Semi-Private Tour
Enjoy a day away from the bustle of Rome, in a one-day tour of Umbria, one of the most picturesque regions of Italy. Rich in vineyards, olive groves, and the hillside villages, the most famous site in the region is the UNESCO World Heritage town of Assisi. Upon arrival in this mystical place, knowing St. Francis, walk inside the ancient walls. Built on the green slopes of Mount Subasio, the colourful houses of ink stone. narrow streets, flowered balconies, ornate palaces and offer great views. A highlight of your time in Assisi will be the visit to the Basilica of San Francesco to see the Renaissance masterpieces by Giotto and Cimabue. After lunch, continue to Orvieto to admire the magnificence of the cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture with glittering facade windows, mosaics and sculptures. Enjoy the charm of Orvieto, and admire the many churches scattered around its historic center. Return to Rome for a hotel back in the early evening.
Orvieto, Civita di Bagnoregio Bike Tour from Rome
Leave Rome by train and relax during the roughly 1-hour journey north of the Lazio region, from where your bike experience begins. Choose from an electric bike or a mountain bike, follow your guide through the scenic Tiber Valley area, and head inside a nature reserve known as the Oasis of Alviano. The reserve straddles the regions of Lazio and Umbria, and is home to several species of rare birds and flowers. Enjoy several stops along the way to admire the views, rest or perhaps enjoy your lunch; a package of sandwiches, fruit, juice and water is included.Your route through the nature reserve and surrounding Bagnoregio area is uphill and includes a few tough, but short, stretches. The effort is worth your while though, as the delightful hill town of Civita di Bagnoregio beckons at the top. Beautiful in every respect, the historical dwelling dates back to medieval times when it was built on a rock plateau, cut off from the outside world by a narrow bridge. Pedal around Civita di Bagnoregio, and then continue toward Orvieto where more history and impressive sights await. Perched atop a rocky hill, the city is best accessed by cable train. So do just that, and save your legs from a gruelling climb as you relax on the short ride. At the top, make the most of some free time to explore. The tiny city is home to the Gothic stunner of Cattedrale di Orvieto as well as a warren of charming cobblestone lanes and medieval piazzas. Meet back up with your guide in the late afternoon, and head to one of the city’s traditional wine cellars for dinner. After a platter of salami and cheese, salad, pasta and, of course, some wine, cycle to Orvieto station. Finally, board the return train and arrive back in Rome after just over an hour.
Orvieto Private Walking Tour
Orvieto is an old town located on a tufa outcrop 300 feet above the gorgeous Paglia valley below. The city is mostly known for its Duomo (Orvieto Catherdral) and is considered one of the most architecturally important in Europe, for its Etruscan roots, and for the museums where one finds collections and displays that range over 2,500 years of history. During this tour you will walk through Orvieto’s charming, narrow alleys, and small squares. Your tour will be a very memorable experience, perfect for reflecting over while you enjoy an Umbrian meal and a glass (or two) of Orvieto Classico wine (not included).
Orvieto's Underground Tour with Wine Tasting Lunch at Cantine Foresi
The aim of this activity is to make you enjoy a tour of Orvietos’ undergrounds (group tour in English). During this your you will be taken under the town exploring some of the 440 caves which have been used for centuries for various purposes such as refrigerators for wine barrels, stables, water wells and cisterns as well for getting a very local one-course meal…pigeons! After your tour, just few minute walk far away, you will find one of the local's favorite place for light lunch in town. We will reserve for you a table with view towards the Duomo’s façade (not possible on rainy days) for a light lunch wine tasting. You will enjoy local products such as Orvieto’s white wine, cold cuts, cheese and locally made biscuits. After lunch ask the owner to show you his private old grottos used as wine cellars!
Assisi and Orvieto: A Day Trip from Rome
Enjoy a full-day trip to Assisi and Orvieto from Rome on a Small Group max 12 people (only 6 per minivan).The tour starts from your hotel, an occasion to spend a delightful day of Rome is to visit Umbria, one of the most picturesque regions of Italy rich in vineyards, olive trees and the famous hill-top villages across the valleys of which the most famous of all is Assisi, the Unesco World Heritage.The mystic town of Saint Francis, sill surrounded by its ancient walls, built on the green slopes of Mount Subasio, with its colourful houses of ink stone. Narrow streets, flower decked balconies and noble palaces provide beautiful views for memorable pictures (do not forget your camera). An interesting visit to St. Francis Basilica with his early Renaissance master-pieces by Giotto and Cimabue and the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli.Time for lunch in a typical restaurant (optional) and then the tour continues to Orvieto, where you can admire the magnificence of its Gothic Cathedral a masterpiece of Gothic architecture with a glistening façade of stained glass, mosaics and sculptures. Soak up Orvieto’s charms and admire the countless churches that are scattered around its center. Head back to Rome and finish your tour at hotel.