Orvieto, Civita di Bagnoregio Bike Tour from Rome

Leave Rome by train and relax during the roughly 1-hour journey north of the Lazio region, from where your bike experience begins. Choose from an electric bike or a mountain bike, follow your guide through the scenic Tiber Valley area, and head inside a nature reserve known as the Oasis of Alviano. The reserve straddles the regions of Lazio and Umbria, and is home to several species of rare birds and flowers. Enjoy several stops along the way to admire the views, rest or perhaps enjoy your lunch; a package of sandwiches, fruit, juice and water is included.Your route through the nature reserve and surrounding Bagnoregio area is uphill and includes a few tough, but short, stretches. The effort is worth your while though, as the delightful hill town of Civita di Bagnoregio beckons at the top. Beautiful in every respect, the historical dwelling dates back to medieval times when it was built on a rock plateau, cut off from the outside world by a narrow bridge. Pedal around Civita di Bagnoregio, and then continue toward Orvieto where more history and impressive sights await. Perched atop a rocky hill, the city is best accessed by cable train. So do just that, and save your legs from a gruelling climb as you relax on the short ride. At the top, make the most of some free time to explore. The tiny city is home to the Gothic stunner of Cattedrale di Orvieto as well as a warren of charming cobblestone lanes and medieval piazzas. Meet back up with your guide in the late afternoon, and head to one of the city’s traditional wine cellars for dinner. After a platter of salami and cheese, salad, pasta and, of course, some wine, cycle to Orvieto station. Finally, board the return train and arrive back in Rome after just over an hour.