Museo dell'Opera del Duomo

At the foot of the cathedral bell tower is the entrance to this serene cloister museum safeguarding ecclesiastical treasures bestowed upon the cathedral over the centuries: 13th- to 15th-century sculptures and paintings in the Sala dei Due-Trecento; 16th-century silverware and fabrics in the Sala della Sacra Cintola; Filippo Lippi's masterpiece Esequie di San Girolamo (Funeral of St Jerome), painted for the cathedral in 1460, in the Sala del Rinascimento; and reliefs from Donatello's exterior pulpit, removed for safekeeping in 1970, in the Sala del Pulpito.