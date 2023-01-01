Museo dell'Opera del Duomo

Northwestern Tuscany

At the foot of the cathedral bell tower is the entrance to this serene cloister museum safeguarding ecclesiastical treasures bestowed upon the cathedral over the centuries: 13th- to 15th-century sculptures and paintings in the Sala dei Due-Trecento; 16th-century silverware and fabrics in the Sala della Sacra Cintola; Filippo Lippi's masterpiece Esequie di San Girolamo (Funeral of St Jerome), painted for the cathedral in 1460, in the Sala del Rinascimento; and reliefs from Donatello's exterior pulpit, removed for safekeeping in 1970, in the Sala del Pulpito.

