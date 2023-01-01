A teahouse, an aviary and other romantic 19th-century follies mingle with cutting-edge sculptures and art installations created by top contemporary artists at Fattoria di Celle, 5km west of Pistoia. The extraordinary private collection and passion of local businessman Giuliano Gori, this unique estate showcases 70 site-specific installations sprinkled around his vast family home. Visits – reserved for serious art lovers able to walk four to five hours with no rest stops – require an email reservation six to eight weeks in advance.