On Wednesdays and Saturdays a morning market transforms Pistoia's main square, Piazza del Duomo, as well as its surrounding streets, into a lively sea of blue awnings and jostling shoppers. Otherwise, on Monday to Saturday peruse open-air stalls heaped with seasonal fruit and vegetables on tiny Piazza della Sala.
Private Arrival Transfer: Rome to Tuscany
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver in Rome to travel directly to your hotel in Tuscany. Sit back and relax while using the onboard wifi, if you wish. The transfer service covers the provinces of Florence, Siena, Arezzo, Grosseto, Prato and Livorno, but does not cover Pisa, Pistoia, Massa, Carrara and Lucca.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private inter-city transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in Italy’s gorgeous Tuscany.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight or Rome hotel details and your Tuscany accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Rome, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: Tuscany to Rome
When your Tuscan vacation is over, meet your friendly driver to travel directly to your Rome hotel or Rome Fiumicino Airport. Sit back and relax while using the onboard wifi, if you wish. The transfer service covers the provinces of Florence, Siena, Arezzo, Grosseto, Prato and Livorno, but does not cover Pisa, Pistoia, Massa, Carrara and Lucca.Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private hotel and airport transport service from your hotel in Tuscany. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free end to your Tuscan vacation.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details or Rome hotel details as well as your Tuscany hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from Tuscany you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price shown is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
A Bite of Pistoia Small Group Tour with Authentic Italian Brunch
Meet your guide at Pistoia Railway Station at 10:30am and stroll to the center of the old city to explore the medieval narrow lanes surrounding Sala Square, which that date back to the 8th century. Visit a lively local market and browse stalls full of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. By now you'll have worked up an appetite, so its time to check out some of Pistoia's many traditional delis, tasting local products such as schiacciata (Tuscan flatbread) and more. Head to Duomo Square, where your guide will explain the history of San Zeno Cathedral and its silver St. James altar, made by renaissance master Filippo Brunelleschi. Continuing onwards, visit historic sites such as the 14th-century Baptistery, Pretoria Palace, the old Town Hall, and the historic frieze at the Ceppo Pilgrimage Hospital. Finish the tour at one of Pistoia's most historic restaurants, where you will enjoy a traditional brunch including cured meats such as finocchiona salami, mortadella, and prosciutto crudo, paired with bruschetta and extra virgin olive oil made in the Pistoia hills. Wash it all down with some good local wine, and don't forget to leave some space for a selection of handmade desserts.
Train and Bike Day Tour to Marconi's Villa and Thermal Baths from Bologna
Route:Sasso Marconi is the village that owes its name to the big cliff that dominates the river Reno, and to Guglielmo Marconi, the scientist that invented the radio and wireless communication. It is worthwhile to visit Villa Griffone in Pontecchio, which houses the scientist’s mausoleum and the Marconi Museum. The "Dè Rossi" palace and the ancient village of Colle Ameno, Sasso Marconi offer many typical foods, like wine, chestnuts and truffles.Porretta Terme is located on the boarder of the Province of Pistoia on the edge of the Bologna Apennines. This little town is also a famous spa destination, famous since the Roman Empire and renowned for its spring waters which contain sulfur, sodium chloride, bromide and iodide. It is the perfect starting place for nature hikes in the greenery of the surrounding hills and mountains.
Visit the Garden of Eden - the biggest Nursery in Europe with authentic with wine-olive oil tasting
Pick up directly at your addressTransportation service with DriverGuided Tour inside the Garden of Eden (the biggest Nursery in Europe)Wine and Olive Oil tasting inside the NurseryLunch can be at the Nursery or in Pistoia or at Organic Winery in ChiantiTime to see Pistoia (European Capital of Culture in 2017)Field-grown plants:Quality is our objective right from the start of the production process, based on the following simple rules: • rigorous selection of the young plants • optimum planting distances to allow balanced growth of aerial parts• a succession of regular transplants. Planting distances increase every time - by the fourth transplant, distances are 2.5 mt. along rows and the same between rows.• Judicious fertilising and disease treatment, to avoid altering the microbial activity of the soil• Mechanical soil tilling to avoid over-irrigation, but encourage the formation of lots of secondary roots on the root system• Pruning for shape in wintertime and pruning back in summer• Constant monitoring of our plants' state of health and rigorous prevention of disease, in order to avoid recourse to treatments based on chemical products, while guaranteeing at the same time an optimum state of health.Pot-grown plants:Our company growth owes much to the quality and range of our pot-grown plants that are today a point of reference for plant nurserymen all over Europe. Huge investments have been necessary, but the outcome has been successful. Pot-grown plants are indispensable to garden centres because they guarantee planting success, are easily handled and can be sold all year round. Topiary ArtHorses and dolphins, elephants and flamingos, swans and giraffes, plus aeroplanes, boats and carriages, not to mention towers, fountains and musical instruments or just simply, little trees with rounded crowns, spheres, cones and pyramids.Giant Garden BonsaiThese are the VIPs of topiary! It is worth exploring their origins, even if only to explain how their relatively high prices are more than justified by the years and years of work they involve. So let us take an imaginary journey to Japan, whose landscape offers a fascinating spectacle of century-old trees, formed into strange and original shapes - twisted, flattened, layer upon layer. These specimens, so wonderfully modelled by wind and weather, inspired Japanese gardeners right from ancient times to "cloud-clip" those conifers and shrubs which were most suitable because of their foliage, wood, branch system and ability to withstand pruning.
Valley of Flowers (Tuscany) - Visit the Garden of Eden, the biggest Nursery in Europe
