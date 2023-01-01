Chiesa del Tau

This tiny 14th-century chapel, frescoed Gothic-style from top to bottom by the School of Giotto, is a dramatic guardian to Marino Marini's monumental equestrian sculpture The Miracle (1952). The frescoes illustrate tales from the New and Old Testaments and the story of St Anthony Abbot, depicted as an old man with white beard, staff and pig by his side. On his feast day, 17 January, local farmers used to bring their animals to the chapel to get them blessed by their patron saint.