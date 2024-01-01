Giro di Sole

Pistoia

LoginSave

This striking, life-size sculpture of three blindfolded men (1996) by contemporary Pistoia artist Roberto Barni (b 1939) sits in Piazzetta degli Orgaggi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • June 26, 2018: Art inside the Uffizi Gallery (Galleria degli Uffizi) in the Historic Centre of Florence. 1369167782 ancient, architecture, arts, artwork, building, culture, decoration, europe, european, exhibit, exhibition, famous, firenze, florence, galleria, gallery, hall, heritage, historic, historical, history, indoor, inside, interior, italian, italy, landmark, landscape, medieval, monument, museum, palace, panoramic, people, picture, place, religion, renaissance, room, sculpture, sightseeing, statue, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, uffizi, view, visit, visitor

    Galleria degli Uffizi

    20.37 MILES

    Home to the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art, Florence's premier gallery occupies the vast U-shaped Palazzo degli Uffizi (1560–80),…

  • Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, one of the most important Gothic churches in Tuscany.

    Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

    19.89 MILES

    The striking green-and-white marble facade of 13th- to 15th-century Basilica di Santa Maria Novella fronts an entire monastical complex, comprising…

  • FLORENCE (FIRENZE), JULY 28, 2017 - view of Square of Signoria with Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Tuscany, Italy; Shutterstock ID 793861060; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 793861060

    Palazzo Vecchio

    20.36 MILES

    This fortress palace, with its crenellations and 94m-high tower, was designed by Arnolfo di Cambio between 1298 and 1314 for the signoria (city government…

  • Museo di San Marco on the piazza di San Marco.

    Museo di San Marco

    20.15 MILES

    At the heart of Florence's university area sits Chiesa di San Marco and an adjoining 15th-century Dominican monastery where both gifted painter Fra'…

  • Italy Florence Santa Maria Del Fiore.

    Duomo

    20.25 MILES

    Florence's duomo is the city's most iconic landmark. Capped by Filippo Brunelleschi's red-tiled cupola, it's a staggering construction whose breathtaking…

  • MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: A statue is displayed during the opening exhibition of new Grande Museo del Duomo on November 4, 2013 in Milan, Italy.The opening of the new Grande Museo of Duomo in Palazzo Reale: 27 showrooms, 2000 square meters, 13 thematic areas where the most important treasures of Fabbrica del Duomo are preserved. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

    Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    20.27 MILES

    This awe-inspiring story of how the duomo and its cupola came to life is told in this well-executed museum. Among its sacred and liturgical treasures are…

  • The last of the three major buildings on the piazza to be built, construction of the bell tower began in 1173 and took place in three stages over the course of 177 years, with the bell-chamber only added in 1372. Five years after construction began, when the building had reached the third floor level, the weak subsoil and poor foundation led to the building sinking on its south side 1264707656

    Leaning Tower

    29.76 MILES

    One of Italy's signature sights, the Torre Pendente truly lives up to its name, leaning a startling 3.9 degrees off the vertical. The 58m-high tower,…

  • FLORENCE in Italy with the great dome of the Cathedral called Duomo di Firenze.

    Cupola del Brunelleschi

    20.23 MILES

    A Renaissance masterpiece, the duomo's cupola – 91m high and 45.5m wide – was built between 1420 and 1436. Filippo Brunelleschi, taking inspiration from…

View more attractions

Nearby Pistoia attractions

1. Piazzetta degli Ortaggi

Don't miss this beautiful small square, with its laid-back cafe life and striking, life-size sculpture of three blindfolded men, Giro di Sole (Around the…

2. Chiesa di San Giovanni Fuorcivitas

0.04 MILES

Gargantuan black-and-white striped marble facade aside, the star turn of this striking Romanesque church fronting Via Cavour is Luca della Robbia's glazed…

3. Battistero di San Giovanni

0.05 MILES

Across the square from the cathedral is its 14th-century octagonal baptistry, elegantly banded in green-and-white marble to a design by Andrea Pisano. An…

4. Antico Palazzo dei Vescovi

0.05 MILES

The bishops' palace, wedged next to the cathedral, provides a fascinating tour of Pistoia's urban history, ranging from touchable scale models of…

5. Cattedrale di San Zeno

0.06 MILES

This cathedral with beautiful Pisan-Romanesque facade safeguards a lunette of the Madonna and Child between two angels by Andrea della Robbia. Its other…

6. Campanile della Cattedrale

0.07 MILES

Scale the sky-high, red-brick campanile (bell tower) of the Cattedrale di San Zeno for a wonderful bird's-eye view of Pistoia's iconic cathedral square…

7. Museo Civico

0.1 MILES

Pistoia's Gothic Palazzo Communale is strung with works by Tuscan artists from the 13th to 20th centuries. Don't miss Bernardino di Antonio Detti's…

8. Chiesa del Tau

0.12 MILES

This tiny 14th-century chapel, frescoed Gothic-style from top to bottom by the School of Giotto, is a dramatic guardian to Marino Marini's monumental…