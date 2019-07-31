One of the most beautiful religious buildings in Chianti, this Romanesque pieve (rural church with baptistry) is located on a hilltop just outside Panzano…
Panzano in Chianti
Put on the tourist map by extrovert local butcher Dario Cecchini, this hilltop town on the Via Chiantigiana is a convenient eating stop for carnivores driving between Florence and Siena, who will enjoy eating at one of Cecchini's popular restaurants.
Pieve di San Leolino
One of the most beautiful religious buildings in Chianti, this Romanesque pieve (rural church with baptistry) is located on a hilltop just outside Panzano…