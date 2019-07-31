Panzano in Chianti

Put on the tourist map by extrovert local butcher Dario Cecchini, this hilltop town on the Via Chiantigiana is a convenient eating stop for carnivores driving between Florence and Siena, who will enjoy eating at one of Cecchini's popular restaurants.

Explore Panzano in Chianti

    Pieve di San Leolino

    One of the most beautiful religious buildings in Chianti, this Romanesque pieve (rural church with baptistry) is located on a hilltop just outside Panzano…

