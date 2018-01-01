Welcome to Livorno
Livorno activities
Florence and Pisa 1-Day Sightseeing Shore Tour from Livorno
Meet your expert guide at Livorno’s port, then board your air-conditioned transfer vehicle and relax on the scenic journey to Pisa. As you travel, gaze out of the window and take in views of the idyllic Italian countryside. After approximately 30 minute drive, arrive in Pisa and visit the Field of Dreams (Piazza dei Miracoli), a verdant expanse that is home to the city’s three most important sights: the Baptistery, the Duomo and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Here, enjoy around an hour of free time to get up close to these incredible landmarks and perfect your Leaning Tower poses. Reboard the bus and continue to Tuscany’s beautiful capital.Enjoy the 90 minute ride and from the comfort of your seat, admire the magnificent Renaissance architecture as you weave through the quaint cobblestone streets.Make your first stop at Piazza del Duomo. Be overcome with awe as you take in the glory of the world-famous Duomo of Florence Cathedral (Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiori). Marvel at the intricacy of the pink, white and green marble that blankets the exterior. Then, turn your attention to the cupola, which dominates Florence’s iconic skyline. Hear how the showstopper, designed by 13th-century architect Arnolfo di Cambio, took 170 years to complete.Next, head for Piazza della Signoria. Pause for photos by the replica of Michelangelo’s famous David. Then, wander through the Loggia dei Lanzi, the open-air gallery that contains a collection of beautiful sculptures.Continue to Ponte Vecchio, an ancient bridge that is as much a symbol of Florence as the Duomo’s striking red cupola. Finally, stop in Square of Santa Croce (Holy Cross) to see the Basilica of Santa Croce, which was also designed by Cambio.After a break for lunch (own expense), return to your vehicle and relax on the return journey to Livorno port.Note: The order of the the day's itinerary may vary accordingly, but the list of stops is always included.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Pisa and Florence Private Day Trip
Your private driver will pick you up at your ship at Livorno port and take you to the university town of Pisa (approx 30 minutes), where you will have a brief stop and enjoy free time to see the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Baptistery and the Pisa Cathedral. Then, get back in the car for the relaxing drive through the Tuscan countryside to Florence (approximately one hour). As you approach Florence, you'll drive up the Viale dei Colli to the stunning terrace of Piazzale Michelangelo. Here, you can enjoy the most impressive views of the city before continuing down into its heart.You will head to Florence’s city center, where you can admire the Piazza Santa Croce and the pretty Santa Croce church. You’ll also see the impressive Piazza del Duomo (S. Maria del Fiore Cathedral, the Baptistery and Giotto's Bell tower), Piazza della Signoria (Palazzo Vecchio), Piazza della Repubblica and the elegant Ponte Vecchio (Old Bridge). You’ll have free time to explore the many shops, watch the street performers, visit a museum or simply enjoy the views over the river. When you’ve finished exploring Florence, jump back in your luxury vehicle for your transfer back to your ship in Livorno.For even more Italian culture, upgrade your shore excursion to include a private guide for three hours in Florence, plus admission into one of Florence’s world-renowned art galleries – either the Accademia or the Uffizi. If you don’t upgrade, you’ll simply explore Pisa and Florence on your own. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Livorno, Florence and Pisa Low Cost Transfer
Departure from Livorno, Via Cogorano, close to the cruising shuttle bus arrival point, is at 9:15 and the arrival in Florence is expected at 10:45 in Piazzale Montelungo, next to Santa Maria Novella train station. There you can spend about 3.30 hours to vist the city center and go shopping. At 14.30 you leave from Florence and move to Pisa at 15.30 where you have at least 1 hour to visit the famous Piazza dei Miracoli. At 16.45 the bus leaves Pisa to come back to Livorno at 17.20. Times are subject to change due to traffic conditions and the the service provider is not responsible for delays due to events not under its control. Your journey will be in a Comfortable GT coach includes air conditioned, free WiFi on board and free map of Piazza dei Miracoli and emergency number. This service is on request, bookable up to two days before departure. Please check operating days because is not a daily service.
Livorno to Pisa Low Cost Transfer
There are 3 buses that link Livorno and Pisa, in order to let you decide freely at what time you prefer to visit Pisa. Departure from Livorno, Via Cogorano, close to the cruising shuttle bus arrival point, is at 10am for the first run, at 12pm for the second and 1:40 for the third one. Shuttle buses leave you very close to Piazza dei Miracoli in Pisa, which is the point you leave to come back to Livorno. You can generally spend 2 - 2.5 hours in Pisa before stepping into buses at 1pm, 3pm and 4:40pm. Of course times are subject to change due to traffic conditions. The service provider is not responsible for delays due to events not under its control. As you buy your ticket you have to specify the RUN number, you cannot chose a departure time and a return time of two differ runs. Your journey in a Comfortable GT coach includes air conditioned, free WiFi on board and free map and emergency number. This service is on request, bookable up to two days before departure.
Livorno Private Shore Excursion to Pisa and Florence
Meet your private driver-guide as close as possible to your ship for the short drive to the 11th century powerful maritime republic of Pisa. Enjoy a driving tour of the city which will lead you to the heart of one of the most important monuments in Italy ... the breathtaking Piazza dei Miracoli with its Baptistry, Cathedral, Campo Santo cemetery and of course the Leaning Tower of Pisa. You are at leisure to explore some of the city on foot before meeting up with your driver for the journey to Florence, approaching the city through vineyards on the outskirts of the Chianti region and arriving into Piazzale Michelangelo which offers beautiful views across the Ponte Vecchio, Duomo and Giotto's Tower.Once in the city centre discover the city's prominent landmarks without too much walking as your driver gives you historic and cultural background information. Visit the splendid Gothic church of Santa Croce with the tombs of famous artists and writers such as Michelangelo, Galileo and Dante as well as as its renowned leather school. Enjoy a stroll around the lively and colourful market of San Lorenzo where you will also find the Medici Chapels and the Loggia dei Mercanti. Discover splendid piazzas like Piazza del Duomo with the cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore and Giotto's Tower, Piazza della Repubblica - a lively shopping area, beautiful Piazza della Signoria and the Palazzo Vecchio with a copy of Michelangelo's David. If you wish to visit the Accademia museum to see the real Michelangelo David we can pre-book your tickets (at around 16euro per person) so you won't have to waste any time standing in long lines. Wander past the huge Uffizi museum and across the Ponte Vecchio with its exquisite jewellery stores towards Palazzo Pitti and the Boboli Gardens. Break for lunch (at your own expense) - your driver will make suggestions and point you in the right direction. You may be tempted to taste your way around the authentic central food market overflowing with cheeses, salami, proscuitto, bread, pasta, olive oil, wine. At around 15:30pm your minivan will be waiting for you to take you on the relaxing and comfortable journey back to your ship in the port of Livorno with arrival at around 1700.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Livorno Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Siena and San Gimignano
Draped on three hills, Siena is an incredibly beautiful city, with quaint streets and a gothic cathedral – the Duomo is one of the most spectacular in Italy and one of the few to have been built south of the Alps in full gothic style. Once you’ve experienced its charm, you’ll understand why Siena has been the setting for films, photographs and advertising campaigns. Soak up as much of this enchanting town as you can before heading to San Gimignano.On the way to San Gimignano, you will stop in Monteriggioni, one of the most classical towns in Italy. This small village was built by the Senesis in the years 1213-1219 on a hillock overlooking the Cassia Road. Here, you'll have the chance to enjoy a true Tuscan meal (additional cost). After lunch, you will arrive in San Gimignano, built on a hill that dominates the Elsa Valley, with towers that date back to the 11th century. In San Gimignano, you can admire famous sites like the Duomo, the Collegiate Church, the Palazzo del Popolo, the Palazzo Nuovo del Podestà (which is now the town hall) and the S. Agostino Church. Or simply enjoy your free time by people-watching in a local bar or shopping till you drop in the local shops. When you’ve finished exploring San Gimignano, jump back in your luxury minivan for your transfer back to your ship in Livorno. For a more in depth experience, upgrade your tour to include a private guide for two hours in Siena and San Gimignano and entrance into the cathedral. If you don’t upgrade, you’ll simply explore Siena and San Gimignano on your own. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.