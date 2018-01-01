Livorno Private Shore Excursion to Pisa and Florence

Meet your private driver-guide as close as possible to your ship for the short drive to the 11th century powerful maritime republic of Pisa. Enjoy a driving tour of the city which will lead you to the heart of one of the most important monuments in Italy ... the breathtaking Piazza dei Miracoli with its Baptistry, Cathedral, Campo Santo cemetery and of course the Leaning Tower of Pisa. You are at leisure to explore some of the city on foot before meeting up with your driver for the journey to Florence, approaching the city through vineyards on the outskirts of the Chianti region and arriving into Piazzale Michelangelo which offers beautiful views across the Ponte Vecchio, Duomo and Giotto's Tower.Once in the city centre discover the city's prominent landmarks without too much walking as your driver gives you historic and cultural background information. Visit the splendid Gothic church of Santa Croce with the tombs of famous artists and writers such as Michelangelo, Galileo and Dante as well as as its renowned leather school. Enjoy a stroll around the lively and colourful market of San Lorenzo where you will also find the Medici Chapels and the Loggia dei Mercanti. Discover splendid piazzas like Piazza del Duomo with the cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore and Giotto's Tower, Piazza della Repubblica - a lively shopping area, beautiful Piazza della Signoria and the Palazzo Vecchio with a copy of Michelangelo's David. If you wish to visit the Accademia museum to see the real Michelangelo David we can pre-book your tickets (at around 16euro per person) so you won't have to waste any time standing in long lines. Wander past the huge Uffizi museum and across the Ponte Vecchio with its exquisite jewellery stores towards Palazzo Pitti and the Boboli Gardens. Break for lunch (at your own expense) - your driver will make suggestions and point you in the right direction. You may be tempted to taste your way around the authentic central food market overflowing with cheeses, salami, proscuitto, bread, pasta, olive oil, wine. At around 15:30pm your minivan will be waiting for you to take you on the relaxing and comfortable journey back to your ship in the port of Livorno with arrival at around 1700.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.