Museo di Storia Naturale del Mediterraneo

Livorno's Natural History Museum is beloved of school groups and families. The highlight of the permanent collection is a 20m-long whale skeleton called Annie, which occupies pride of place in a dedicated Sala del Mare (Sea Room) building including hands-on displays. Other displays focus on invertebrates, minerals, geology and palaeontology, and include old-fashioned dioramas.

For those pressed for time, ticketing includes an option to buy a cheaper ticket (adult/child €4/2) for a single exhibition room.