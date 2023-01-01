Acquario di Livorno

Livorno's seafront aquarium swims with black-tip reef and zebra sharks, seahorses, Madagascan spider tortoises, moon jellyfish and impressive green sea turtles. Among the 33 tanks on the ground floor, there is also a touching pool – a favourite with kids. Upstairs, the 1st floor showcases insects, amphibians and reptiles, including a chameleon and glorious green iguana. End your visit on the panoramic terrace with sweeping sea views.

Child tickets kick in for those shorter than 1m40. Ticket pricing is dynamic like a budget airline.