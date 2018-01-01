Assisi and Cortona Day Trip from Florence

Leave central Florence in the morning and travel South out of Tuscany by coach, into the Umbrian countryside. Your first stop is Assisi, an enchantingly beautiful hill town that’s known for its links to St Francis. This son of a wealthy merchant, who chose to embrace poverty and preach on the streets of the town, has since became Italy’s patron saint.Follow in St Francis’ footsteps on a walking tour of the town and visit the Basilica of San Francesco with its famous Giotto frescoes. Gaze in wonder at the artwork and learn about their medieval depictions of St Francis’ life in Assisi. The town was also the home of St Clare, who became one of St Francis’ first true followers. Visit the Convent of Santa Chiara dedicated to her, and then make your way back to your coach to leave Assisi.On the town’s outskirts lies Santa Maria degli Angeli, home to a beautiful 9th-century church that’s believed to be the place of worship once favored by St Francis. Take some time to wander around the aisles with your tour leader, and then continue back into Tuscany.In the early afternoon, enjoy a short stop for pictures in Passignano Sul Trasimeno before crossing the border back to Tuscany to reach Cortona , the last stage of this special day. The tiny village is famous as the setting of Under the Tuscan Sun, a 2003 movie based on a memoir of the same title. Use your free time in Cortona to find a restaurant for lunch (own expense), or perhaps sightseeing independently. Landmarks to look out for include the imposing Palazzo Comunale and Santa Margherita Sanctuary, a place of worship that was built to celebrate Cortona’s patron saint.Meet your tour leader at the prearranged time, and then travel back through the Tuscan hills to central Florence where your tour finishes.Please note: the order of the visits to Assisi and Cortona are subject to change on the day of your tour.