Taste of Italy Food Tour to Chianti and Umbria from Rome
Start your experience with a pickup from your Rome hotel or meet your guide in the city center and board your air-conditioned coach. Listen to interesting facts about the Italians’ famous love of food and enjoy the views as you head north into lush, southern Tuscany.Arrive in Cortona and enjoy a walk through the heart of this walled hill town, which is little changed since medieval times. Admire the ocher-colored houses that line the cobbled lanes and piazzas and listen as your guide recounts its history and recent surge in popularity for featuring in 'Under the Tuscan Sun', American writer Frances Mayes’ tales of life in Tuscany in the 1990s. Perhaps enjoy some free time to look around the picture-postcard streets independently and maybe visit the 19th-century Cathedral of St Margaret (Basilica di Santa Margherita), perched on the hilltop.Continue along the banks of Lake Trasimeno in Umbria, and stop for lunch at an authentic farmhouse restaurant. Enjoy a tempting 4-course of regional dishes, washed down with drinks (own expense). Please see the Itinerary for a sample menu.With your appetite sated, drive through the rolling Chianti countryside to the charming hilltop town of Montepulciano, known for its ruby-red Vino di Nobile and Rosso di Montepulciano wines, produced here since early medieval times. Visit one of the town’s oldest rock-cut wine cellars and hear how the region’s wines are produced as you run your palate by some of the varieties.After your wine sampling, return to Rome, where your tour ends with a drop-off at your hotel or a choice of points in the center.
Assisi and Cortona Day Trip from Florence
Leave central Florence in the morning and travel South out of Tuscany by coach, into the Umbrian countryside. Your first stop is Assisi, an enchantingly beautiful hill town that’s known for its links to St Francis. This son of a wealthy merchant, who chose to embrace poverty and preach on the streets of the town, has since became Italy’s patron saint.Follow in St Francis’ footsteps on a walking tour of the town and visit the Basilica of San Francesco with its famous Giotto frescoes. Gaze in wonder at the artwork and learn about their medieval depictions of St Francis’ life in Assisi. The town was also the home of St Clare, who became one of St Francis’ first true followers. Visit the Convent of Santa Chiara dedicated to her, and then make your way back to your coach to leave Assisi.On the town’s outskirts lies Santa Maria degli Angeli, home to a beautiful 9th-century church that’s believed to be the place of worship once favored by St Francis. Take some time to wander around the aisles with your tour leader, and then continue back into Tuscany.In the early afternoon, enjoy a short stop for pictures in Passignano Sul Trasimeno before crossing the border back to Tuscany to reach Cortona , the last stage of this special day. The tiny village is famous as the setting of Under the Tuscan Sun, a 2003 movie based on a memoir of the same title. Use your free time in Cortona to find a restaurant for lunch (own expense), or perhaps sightseeing independently. Landmarks to look out for include the imposing Palazzo Comunale and Santa Margherita Sanctuary, a place of worship that was built to celebrate Cortona’s patron saint.Meet your tour leader at the prearranged time, and then travel back through the Tuscan hills to central Florence where your tour finishes.Please note: the order of the visits to Assisi and Cortona are subject to change on the day of your tour.
Perugia Assisi and Cortona from Florence
Cortona, a delightful hilltop town of ancient origins bursting with architectural treasures and offering spectacular views over the surrounding landscape. You will immerse yourself in the setting of the famous movie “Under the Tuscan Sun”, which was filmed in Cortona in 2003. Assisi, San Francesco’s birthplace, stands on the top of a hill overlooking a picturesque valley surrounded by gentle slopes and vineyards. Following San Francesco and Santa Chiara’s footsteps, you will be guided along winding streets and alleyways to the historical and artistic treasures of this Medieval town. In the superb Basilica of San Francesco d’Assisi, gazing Giotto’s frescoes of San Francesco’s life, you will learn the history of this important spiritual centre. There will be some free time to stroll around and relax in the enchanting atmosphere of this Umbrian jewel. The tour ends in Perugia with the opportunity to stroll through the old town in search of springs and fountains, beautiful views, Etruscan walls and doors, parks and gardens through trails that wind between the five historic districts of the city: Porta Sole, Porta Sant’Angelo, Porta Santa Susanna, Eburnea Gate and Porta San Pietro. The city, founded by the Etruscan, is rich in history and monuments, including Fontana Maggiore, which is one of the main monuments in the city and a crucial example of medieval sculpture, the Etruscan Arch of Augustus, which is the largest monument among Etruscan remains, the gateway of the Etruscan walls, the Palazzo dei Priori and the Rocca Paolina.
Assisi and Cortona Day Trip from Siena
Leave your central Siena hotel in the morning and travel east to Cortona, a stunning little hilltop town of ancient origins. The setting for the 2003 rom-com Under the Tuscan Sun, Cortona boasts a wealth of picture-perfect medieval architecture making it a perfect place to spend your morning. Sightsee at leisure or join a walking tour (own expense), seeing sites like Santa Margherita Sanctuary – built to commemorate the patron saint of the city – and the imposing Palazzo Communale. Enjoy a walk and stroll around the city walls.After your tour, relax with some free time in the town to do as you please. Perhaps find a piazza-side café for lunch (own expense) or stroll around the narrow lanes admiring the sun-bleached stone buildings. Meet back up with your guide at a pre-arranged time to leave Cortona by coach.Continue your tour traveling south into Umbria to visit Assisi, an enchantingly beautiful hill town, best known for its links to St Francis – a wealthy merchant’s son who chose to embrace poverty and preach on the streets of the town. Follow in St Francis’ footsteps on a walking tour around Assisi, ambling along winding streets and alleyways and ending up in the spectacular Basilica di San Francesco. See both the upper and lower basilicas -- one lavishly ornate and the other minimalistic and sober in line with St Francis’ teachings. The church is also famous for its Giotto frescoes, and your guide will point out these medieval depictions of St Francis’ life in the town.Return to your coach for the journey back through the picturesque Tuscan hills to Siena, where you'll arrive in the late afternoon.
Cortona and Arezzo Full-Day Small-Group Tour from Rome
During the tour you can explore the narrow and charming streets and you can visit the most picturesque and hidden corners of this beautiful and unusual town. Together with the guide you will also be able to retrace the places of the movie "Under the Tuscan Sun" and take a look at the famous Villa Bramasole. After Cortona, you can visit Arezzo, beautiful Tuscan town , one of the richest of the region, situated at the top of an hill. Here you will see the Basilica of San Francesco, well known for the wonderful cycle of frescoes, the "Legend of the True Cross" masterpiece of Piero della Francesca, the Cathedral , with its beautiful stained glass windows, and the Piazza Grande, famous for being the set of the Roberto Benigni’s movie "Life is beautiful".
Cortona: Special Tuscan dinner
The picturesque village of Pergo belongs to the municipality of Cortona, in the province of Arezzo in the amazing region Toscana. Learn all about Tuscan cuisine in a typical home in Pergo, a dreamy district of Cortona. Meet your friendly professional host, Ryan, an American chef that has moved to Italy a lot of years ago. He has prepared a refined menu of Italian recipes, using fresh produce and raw materials. The delicious menu will consist of 4 courses, coupled with plenty of red wine. The menu is subject to change with the seasonal and fresh daily produce.This is a sample menu:1. Antipasto platter2. Hand-made pasta with a Tuscan beef ragout3. Sliced Chianina beef with fresh green and red pepper corns with an arugula, cherry tomato and shaved parmesan salad4. Panna cotta with a mixed-berry sauce.Get ready for an unforgettable experience in Cortona!