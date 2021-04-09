Small but outstanding, Chuisi's Etruscan museum boasts a bevy of ceramics, pottery, jewellery and cinerary urns (for cremation ashes) dating from between…
Chiusi
Located in Tuscany's Etruscan heartland, in territory where archaeologists still regularly unearth tombs, Chiusi's history stretches back as far as the 2nd millennium BC. Originally called Clevsin, the town was particularly prosperous during the rule of King Porsenna, a powerful character who waged a war against the city of Rome in the 6th century BC. Local archaeologists – some professional and others amateur – regularly excavate in the local area searching for Porsenna's burial place. They haven't yet been successful, but the fruits of many past archaeological digs grace the display cases in the town's major tourism draw, the extraordinary Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi.
Explore Chiusi
- MMuseo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi
Small but outstanding, Chuisi's Etruscan museum boasts a bevy of ceramics, pottery, jewellery and cinerary urns (for cremation ashes) dating from between…
- MMuseo della Cattedrale e Labirinto di Porsenna
This church museum houses the usual array of religious artefacts, but differentiates itself with its Labirinto di Porsenna, a series of tunnels (not for…
- MMuseo Civico 'La Città Sotterranea'
Subterranean passages filled with the city museum's collection of monumental inscriptions (mainly urns and grave tiles) can be accessed on guided visits.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chiusi.
See
Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi
See
Museo della Cattedrale e Labirinto di Porsenna
See
Museo Civico 'La Città Sotterranea'
