Located in Tuscany's Etruscan heartland, in territory where archaeologists still regularly unearth tombs, Chiusi's history stretches back as far as the 2nd millennium BC. Originally called Clevsin, the town was particularly prosperous during the rule of King Porsenna, a powerful character who waged a war against the city of Rome in the 6th century BC. Local archaeologists – some professional and others amateur – regularly excavate in the local area searching for Porsenna's burial place. They haven't yet been successful, but the fruits of many past archaeological digs grace the display cases in the town's major tourism draw, the extraordinary Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi.