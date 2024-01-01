Find this well-put-together archaeological museum at the top of the picturesque walled town, inside Castiglion Fiorentino's medieval fortress. The museum incorporates medieval prison cells and the subterranean remains of a 6th-century-BC Etruscan temple and an Etruscan house from the late 4th century BC.
Museo Archeologico
Eastern Tuscany
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.99 MILES
Consecrated on the former site of a Roman temple in 1179 and constructed over the 13th and 14th centuries, Siena's majestic duomo (cathedral) showcases…
29.83 MILES
Entered via the Palazzo Pubblico's Cortile del Podestà (Courtyard of the Chief Magistrate), this wonderful museum showcases rooms richly frescoed by…
8.75 MILES
This chapel, in the apse of 14th-century Basilica di San Francesco, safeguards one of Italian art's greatest works: Piero della Francesca's fresco cycle…
29.91 MILES
Siena's recently renovated art gallery, housed in 14th-century Palazzo Buonsignori since 1932, is home to an extraordinary collection of Gothic…
29.85 MILES
Popularly known as 'Il Campo', this sloping piazza has been Siena's social centre since being staked out by the ruling Consiglio dei Nove (Council of Nine…
24.5 MILES
This remote Franciscan monastic complex is where St Francis of Assisi is said to have received the stigmata and is a major pilgrimage destination. The…
27.79 MILES
At Castello di Ama, centuries-old winemaking traditions meet cutting-edge contemporary art in a 12th-century borgo (agricultural estate). As well as…
Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria
28.36 MILES
Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…
Nearby Eastern Tuscany attractions
0.02 MILES
The lower part of Castiglion Fiorentino's fortress is home to a small collection of art including a Madonna and Child from the school of Taddeo Gaddi and…
0.03 MILES
Rarely open, this half-ruined tower, part of the medieval fortress crowning Castiglion Fiorentino, commands panoramic views of the Val di Chiana.
5.18 MILES
This Franciscan hermitage hides in dense woodland 3km north of Cortona. Its buildings sit next to a picturesque stream with an 18th-century stone bridge,…
4. Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta
5.45 MILES
The views of the Val di Chiana from the terrace in front of Cortona's 15th-century duomo (cathedral) are spectacular, but the church itself is…
5. Museo Diocesano di Arte Sacra
5.45 MILES
Highlights of this small museum in the decommissioned 16th-century Chiesa del Gesù include a number of works by Pietro Lorenzetti, a Madonna and Child (c…
6. Museo dell'Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona
5.53 MILES
Spread over five floors and 40 rooms in the 13th-century Palazzo Casali, the collection here includes substantial local Etruscan and Roman finds,…
5.6 MILES
Built in the 13th century, this was the second church dedicated to St Francis after the basilica in Assisi and is a popular stop for pilgrims following…
8. Basilica di Santa Margherita
5.69 MILES
For an effective cardiovascular workout, hike up to this largely 19th-century church through Cortona's warren of steep cobbled lanes. Inside, the remains…