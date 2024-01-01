Museo Archeologico

Eastern Tuscany

Find this well-put-together archaeological museum at the top of the picturesque walled town, inside Castiglion Fiorentino's medieval fortress. The museum incorporates medieval prison cells and the subterranean remains of a 6th-century-BC Etruscan temple and an Etruscan house from the late 4th century BC.

