Welcome to Trentino & South Tyrol
Wooden farmhouses dot vine- and orchard-covered valleys and the region's cities – the southerly enclave of Trento, the Austro-Italian Bolzano and the very Viennese Merano – are easy to navigate, cultured and fun. From five-star spa resorts to the humblest mountain hut, multigenerational hoteliers combine genuine warmth with extreme professionalism.
Nowhere are the oft-muddled borders of Italy's extreme north reflected more strongly than on the plate: don't miss out on tasting one of Europe's most fascinating, and tasty, cultural juxtapositions.
The Great Dolomites Road runs through the Dolomites from Bolzano to Cortina d’Ampezzo. Along the road it is possible to admire the most beautiful views of the Dolomites and to reach the Pordoi Pass (2.239 m) and the Sella Pass (2.244 m), two of the most important and panoramic passes in the Alps. ItineraryDepart from Bolzano, the Gateway to the Dolomites, capital of the province South Tyrol; then cross the Ega Valley which begins at Bolzano and runs eastward between the Rosengarten and the Latemar mountains. This road was built in 1895 when the territory was part of the Austro Hungarian Empire. Part of the route is located in a canyon carved by the river Ega. Stop at Carezza Lake, the most beautiful lake of the Dolomites; with 30 minutes of staying time and the chance to walk around the lake (optional); then head to Costalunga Pass. Near the Pass you will see the historical “Grand Hotel Carezza”, built in 1893, the first luxury hotel in the Dolomites which hosted very important guests like the Empress Sissi, Winston Churchill, Agatha Christie.From the Costalunga Pass, reach the Fassa Valley in Trentino and pass through the towns of Vigo di Fassa and Canazei to arrive under the imposing peaks of the Sella Groups. From here, a long series of 27 hairpins bends (switchbacks) begins, that will lead you to the famous Pordoi Pass at an altitude of 2.239 meters above sea level. One hour of staying time if you decide to arrive with the cable car to Sass Pordoi (altitude of 2950 meters: the cable car is open from late May until mid-October and from Christmas to Easter).From the Pordoi Pass you will return back a few kilometers to reach the Sella Pass: here the landscape is really impressive with the Sella vertical walls that stand right in front of you and from the Sella Pass you can admire the Marmolada glacier (3,343 m) and the majestic Sassolungo (3,181 m), the most famous mountain in Gardena Valley: 10 minute stop for photos;Coming down from the Sella Pass you will enter in the Gardena Valley, the best known tourist valley of the Dolomites and you will have the chance to see its largest town, the beautiful Ortisei: one hour of staying for lunch break and to visit the town. From Ortisei in less than an hour, you'll be back in Bolzano.
Daily tour of a total of 280 km through the breathtaking Dolomites, one of the most beautiful and unique alpine regions in the world, a masterpiece of the nature included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2009.Highlights: Ascent by the snowmobile shuttle + sledge descent : experience not to be missed !!Experience the famous “Great Dolomites Road”Admire the most beautiful mountain scenery in EuropeBenefit from a private tour for your party only Itinerary Departure from Bolzano, the Gateway to the Dolomites, capital of the province South Tyrol; We drive north through the Isarco Valley and then east along the Pusteria Valley up to the famous Misurina Lake with the incredible panoramic view of the Three Peaks of Lavaredo. Near Misurina Lake a skilled pilot will take you along the 5 km snowy road up to the Rifugio Auronzo which it is located just below the Three peaks of Lavaredo At the top, a stop for photos and to admire a beautiful landscape all over the Dolomites, descent by sledge (or again by the snowmobile shuttle). From Misurina, in less than half an hour, we'll reach Cortina d’Ampezzo, the "Queen of the Dolomites", site of the Winter Olympic Games in 1956. We will return to Bolzano along the Great Dolomites Road: we will stop at Falzarego Pass and after crossing the Gardena Pass we will go through the Gardena Valley, the most famous valley of all the Dolomites with the towns of Selva Gardena, Santa Cristina and Ortisei.
The Great Dolomites Road runs through the Dolomites from Bolzano to Cortina d’Ampezzo. Along the road it is possible to admire the most beautiful views of the Dolomites and to reach the Pordoi Pass (2.239 m) and the Sella Pass (2.244 m), two of the most important and panoramic passes in the Alps. Itinerary:Departure from Trento or locality in its province, then we cross the Ega Valley which begins at Bolzano and runs eastward between the Rosengarten and the Latemar mountains. This road was built in 1895 when the territory was part of the Austro Hungarian Empire. Part of the route is located in a canyon carved by the river Ega. Stop at Carezza Lake, the most beautiful lake of the Dolomites; with 30 minutes of staying time and the chance to walk around the lake (optional); then head to Costalunga Pass. Near the Pass you will see the historical “Grand Hotel Carezza”, built in 1893, the first luxury hotel in the Dolomites which hosted very important guests like the Empress Sissi, Winston Churchill, Agatha Christie.From the Costalunga Pass, reach the Fassa Valley in Trentino and pass through the towns of Vigo di Fassa and Canazei to arrive under the imposing peaks of the Sella Groups. From here, a long series of 27 hairpins bends (switchbacks) begins, that will lead you to the famous Pordoi Pass at an altitude of 2.239 meters above sea level. One hour of staying time if you decide to arrive with the cable car to Sass Pordoi (altitude of 2950 meters: the cable car is open from late May until mid-October and from Christmas to Easter).From the Pordoi Pass you will return back a few kilometers to reach the Sella Pass: here the landscape is really impressive with the Sella vertical walls that stand right in front of you and from the Sella Pass you can admire the Marmolada glacier (3,343 m) and the majestic Sassolungo (3,181 m), the most famous mountain in Gardena Valley: there will be 10 minute stop for photos.Coming down from the Sella Pass you will enter in the Gardena Valley, the best known tourist valley of the Dolomites and you will have the chance to see its largest town, the beautiful Ortisei: one hour of staying for lunch break and to visit the town. From Ortisei in 1,5 hours you'll be back in Trento.
The Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three peaks of Lavaredo) are a bizarre and striking alpenstock belonging to the Sesto Dolomites, mainly characterised by its distinctive form. Due to this special shape, these three pinnacles are world-famous and are considered to be the symbol of the (Sesto) Dolomites. The famous alpenstock consists of the Cima Grande (2,999 m) which is the pinnacle in the middle, the Cima Piccola (2,857 m) and the Cima Ovest (west peak, 2,973 m). The view on the north face of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo is one of the most famous alpine images and views all over the world.Transfer info: The day will start with a transfer by car through the Isarco Valley and Pusteria Valley to Misurina Lake (120 km-2 hours); from Misurina Lake (photo stop) we will climb up to the Auronzo Refuge (2.333 m) with the toll road of 7 km. Two Tours In One: after trekking back to Bolzano on the famous and panoramic Great Dolomites Road. Lunch break as you prefer: packed lunch or at a refuge along the way. Trek info: Starting point: Auronzo Refuge (2,333 metres) Trail route: Auronzo Refuge – Lavaredo Refuge – Forcella di Lavaredo – Locatelli Refuge – Lange Alm hut – Auronzo Refuge Trail numbers: 101, 105, 4 Dolomiten Höhenweg Altitude difference: 400 metres Length: 9 km Walking time: approx. 4.0 hours Difficulty: medium difficulty - Hiking shoes are required
You will visit one of the most important and famous wineries of Italy: Tenuta San Leonardo. It opens its gates to let you discover its hidden world and its important history. Founded in 1724 where once there stood a monastery for Crouched Friars, Tenuta San Leonardo has since remained in the same family. Cast into the shadow of the first world war, the estate was converted into the headquarters of the 29th Corps of the Italian army. As the war waned, the Italian and the Austrians negotiated the terms of the armistice that would eventually bring an end to the war for Italy at San Leonardo in October 1918. As Italy emerged from war and experienced an economic resurgence, Tenuta San Leonardo also looked to reinvent itself as control of the estate was passed to Marchese Carlo Gonzaga in the late 1960s. In his new role, he would oversee the planting of international varieties with Guyot and spurred cordon trellising alongside the native varieties that were being cultivated using the traditional pergola trellising. These would be the first steps in San Leonardo’s transformation into a benchmark winery. Your host will welcome you and you will enjoy a walk along the alley lined with lime trees, with a visit to the guyot and pergolas vineyards and to the gardens of Villa Gresti. Then you will tour the vinification cellar and the underground ageing cellar, the ancient monastic vegetable garden with its essences and the collection of early 20th century classic tractors. You will visit also the Museum of Rural Life together with the Estate’s historical archive, as well as the ancient chapel which hosts a fresco from around the year 1200. The visit will end with a tasting session of Vette, Terre di San Leonardo, Villa Gresti and the renowned San Leonardo.
Trentino Alto Adige is situated in the north of Italy bordering Austria and Switzerland, and is best known for the beauty of its peaks. Land of confluence between Latin and Nordic worlds, Trentino Alto Adige is the guardian of a remarkable cultural heritage, made up of prehistoric evidence, charming castles, sanctuaries and towns with great historical and artistic significance.The site of the Dolomites comprises a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps and features some of the most beautiful mountain landscapes anywhere with vertical walls, sheer cliffs and a high density of narrow, deep and long valleys. The Ladin valleys have been able to resist the temptations of foreign things and economic upheaval and maintain their individuality above all their language.Meet Miss Rosa in a typical 'maso' (farmstead), and start your journey of Ladin culture through food. Rosa will prepare for you a special dinner, where you will taste the real Ladin cuisine of the following: starter of speck, ricotta cheese with herbs; barley soup with typical pancake; mezzelune (dumplings) with ricotta cheese, spinach and potatoes; polenta, canederli (boiled dumplings) and gulasch and a typical dessert, according to seasonal products. Enjoy this special experience with your friends and family.