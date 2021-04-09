It's a short but steep climb up to this 17th-century church, which is known for its finely crafted wooden altarpiece. You'll also find here a delightful…
Sestri Levante
Located roughly halfway between Genoa and Cinque Terre, the pretty seaside town of Sestri Levante has enchanted countless generations of visitors. Hans Christian Andersen fell for the setting while renting a room here in 1833. Baia delle Favole (Bay of Fables), the long palm-fringed shoreline, was later named in his honor. Beachfront aside, Sestri Levante also has a small historic quarter, sprinkled with Liberty-style buildings, easy-going shops, cafes and al fresco restaurants.
Just south of the cobblestones is the scenic Baia del Silenzio (Bay of Silence), with a small pretty beach backed by scenic villas. There are also some fine walks leading south of town, which offer dramatic views overlooking a town sometimes described as having 'due mari' (two seas).
Explore Sestri Levante
Chiesa di Santa Maria Immacolata
It's a short but steep climb up to this 17th-century church, which is known for its finely crafted wooden altarpiece. You'll also find here a delightful…
Museo Archeologico e della Città
Spread across the 3rd and 4th floors of the photogenic Palazzo Fascie, Musel delves into Sestri Levante's past with interactive exhibitions and displays…
Baia del Silenzio
This small beautiful bay lies hidden just behind the historic quarter. Go early or late in the day to enjoy this photogenic seascape without the crowds…