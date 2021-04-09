Located roughly halfway between Genoa and Cinque Terre, the pretty seaside town of Sestri Levante has enchanted countless generations of visitors. Hans Christian Andersen fell for the setting while renting a room here in 1833. Baia delle Favole (Bay of Fables), the long palm-fringed shoreline, was later named in his honor. Beachfront aside, Sestri Levante also has a small historic quarter, sprinkled with Liberty-style buildings, easy-going shops, cafes and al fresco restaurants.

Just south of the cobblestones is the scenic Baia del Silenzio (Bay of Silence), with a small pretty beach backed by scenic villas. There are also some fine walks leading south of town, which offer dramatic views overlooking a town sometimes described as having 'due mari' (two seas).