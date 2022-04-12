At Villa Taranto it's all about the gardens (the house itself is not open to the public). The grounds of this late-19th-century villa are one of Lake…
Verbania
Verbania, the biggest town on Lake Maggiore, makes a good base for exploring the west bank. The town is strung out along the lakeshore and consists of three districts. Verbania Pallanza, the middle chunk, is the most interesting of the three, with a pretty waterfront and a ferry stop.
Running north from Pallanza, the waterfront road, Via Vittorio Veneto, has a jogging and cycling path that follows the lakefront, which is especially pretty around the little port and the nearby Isolino San Giovanni, a wooded islet just offshore. It connects Pallanza with Villa Taranto and Verbania Intra, which has handy car ferries to Laveno on the lake’s east bank.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Verbania.
See
Villa Taranto
At Villa Taranto it's all about the gardens (the house itself is not open to the public). The grounds of this late-19th-century villa are one of Lake…
See
Museo del Paesaggio
Set in a stately 17th-century palazzo tucked down one of Pallanza's back lanes, this museum houses an exquisite collection of works by sculptor Paolo…
See
Villa Giulia
Theatrical Villa Giulia, with its towering lemon-yellow facade and colonnaded balconies, has a photogenic setting on the lakeside. Originally the home of…
