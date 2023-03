One of the most beautiful fortified hilltop towns in Lombardy, Montesegale dates from the 11th century and overlooks the almond and chestnut forests of the Ardivestra valley. The beautifully tended town is dominated by a vast and intriguing castle still privately owned by the Jannuzzelli family. During the summer it hosts cultural festivals and you can visit the modern art collection by appointment. Contact the village tourist office for details.