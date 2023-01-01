Museo per la Storia dell'Università di Pavia

Pavia's venerable university is one of the oldest in Europe and is still a thriving seat of learning. Architects Piermarini (author of La Scala) and Pollack had a hand in its neoclassical restoration under Austrian rule, and it is this structure that remains today. Within the stately campus it's possible to visit the small university museum, which tells the story of the institute's long history and harbours grisly relics like the preserved head of pioneering anatomist Antonio Scarpa.