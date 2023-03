Dominating the town centre is Pavia's red-brick Duomo, topped by the third largest dome in Italy. Leonardo da Vinci and Donato Bramante contributed to the design, which was begun in 1488 but was not completed until the 19th century. As a result, the cavernous structure has an imperfect Greek cross plan and still lacks its marble facade. In 1989, its bell tower collapsed, killing four people.