An ultra-dark church even by Italian standards, Piacenza’s cold, dungeonlike cathedral is classic Romanesque. If you can strain your eyes hard enough, you'll make out the two-dozen pillars that hold up the roof and the heavenly frescoes by Morazzone and Guercino that adorn it. One of a trio of classic Romanesque cathedrals in Emilia, it rose (like Parma’s) from the ruins of the devastating 1117 earthquake.