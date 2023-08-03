Shop
Named 'pleasant place' (Placentia) by the Romans, Piacenza soon proved itself to be an important strategic location as well. Just short of the regional border with Lombardy, the contemporary city is perfect day-trip fodder. Its picturesque centre reveals a beautiful Gothic town hall and a couple of august churches.
Piacenza’s hidden secret is this modern art collection amassed by local aficionado Ricci Oddi in the early 20th century. Well lit and cleverly laid out…
An ultra-dark church even by Italian standards, Piacenza’s cold, dungeonlike cathedral is classic Romanesque. If you can strain your eyes hard enough, you…
Dominated by Palazzo Gotico, the impressive 13th-century town hall, Piacenza's main square is named after its two baroque equestrian statues, cast by the…
On the northern edge of the centro storico (historic centre), this vast palace was started in 1558 but never fully completed. It now houses Piacenza's…
