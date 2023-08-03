Piacenza

Named 'pleasant place' (Placentia) by the Romans, Piacenza soon proved itself to be an important strategic location as well. Just short of the regional border with Lombardy, the contemporary city is perfect day-trip fodder. Its picturesque centre reveals a beautiful Gothic town hall and a couple of august churches.

  • Ricci Oddi Galleria d'Arte Moderna

    Ricci Oddi Galleria d'Arte Moderna

    Piacenza

    Piacenza’s hidden secret is this modern art collection amassed by local aficionado Ricci Oddi in the early 20th century. Well lit and cleverly laid out…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Piacenza

    An ultra-dark church even by Italian standards, Piacenza’s cold, dungeonlike cathedral is classic Romanesque. If you can strain your eyes hard enough, you…

  • Piazza dei Cavalli

    Piazza dei Cavalli

    Piacenza

    Dominated by Palazzo Gotico, the impressive 13th-century town hall, Piacenza's main square is named after its two baroque equestrian statues, cast by the…

  • Palazzo Farnese

    Palazzo Farnese

    Piacenza

    On the northern edge of the centro storico (historic centre), this vast palace was started in 1558 but never fully completed. It now houses Piacenza's…

