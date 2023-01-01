Ricci Oddi Galleria d'Arte Moderna

Piacenza’s hidden secret is this modern art collection amassed by local aficionado Ricci Oddi in the early 20th century. Well lit and cleverly laid out over a purpose-built gallery, the collection catalogues various artistic schools (Emilian, Lombard) and stylistic movements (symbolism, novecento) from the 1830s to the 1930s. Jumping out at you are Giovanni Boldini’s Ritratto di Signora, Amedeo Bocchi’s light-filled La Colazione del Mattino and Umberto Boccioni's Ritratto della Madre.

Free admission first Sunday of every month.