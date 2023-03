At the age of 24 Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli had inherited not only his family fortune, but also his mother’s love of art. After extensive travels in which he took inspiration from European art trends, he transformed his apartments into a series of themed rooms based on the great art periods (the Middle Ages, early Renaissance, baroque etc). Crammed with big-ticket Renaissance artworks, these Sala d’Artista are exquisite works of art in their own right.