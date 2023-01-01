So much more than a shopping arcade, the neoclassical Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is a soaring structure of iron and glass. Nicknamed 'il salotto di Milano', the city's drawing room, it’s been at the centre of city life since 1877. Its known for its high-end boutiques (the original Prada store is located here) and equally lofty dining. While it’s packed by day, a stroll during the late evening gives you a chance to experience its beauty without distraction.

Take part in the curious local tradition of spinning with your heel on the balls of the mosaic bull found in the middle of the arcade. Said to bring good luck, it's so popular a hole has been worn in the mosaic where the balls of the (poor) bull used to be.