Il Grande Museo del Duomo

Stepping through Guido Canali’s glowing spaces in the Duomo's museum is like coming upon the sets for a Game of Thrones episode. Gargoyles leer down through the shadows; shafts of light strike the wings of heraldic angels; and a monstrous godhead, once intended for the high altar, glitters awesomely in copper. Arranged through 26 rooms, it tells the 600-year story of the cathedral’s construction through sculptures, paintings, stained glass, tapestries and bejewelled treasures.

Entry includes access to the Chiesa di San Gottardo in Corte. Other combination tickets will let you visit the Duomo as well.