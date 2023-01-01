Chiesa di San Gottardo in Corte

Milan’s founding father, murderous Azzone Visconti, is entombed in this ducal chapel that sports Milan’s prettiest, and oldest, octagonal clock tower, designed by Francesco Pecorari in 1336. Responsible for the assassination of various rivals and family members, Visconti died ignominiously from gout, hence the church’s dedication to St Gotthard of Hildesheim, patron saint of gout sufferers. Access the church via the Duomo Museum, which is included in the ticket.