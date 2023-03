Studio BBPR’s 1958 skyscraper is an iconic Milanese landmark. The top-heavy tower camply tilts at Castello Sforzesco and the Duomo’s lovely buttresses. Slightly sinister, ever so sci-fi and cleverly maximising use of available footprint, it’s Lombard to the core. Sadly, apart from the foyer, it’s currently as unbreachable as the medieval fortresses it emulates.