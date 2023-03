This pretty garden with its baroque fish pool and rare, well-tended flora, is the oldest park in the city. It was created in 1555 by the young widow Countess Guastalla, as a private garden for destitute noble girls. There was a high wall, which is now gone, although the garden with its statuary and neoclassical temple retains its cloistered air.

Otherwise known as the ‘children’s garden’, it offers a pretty play area and a bocce court.