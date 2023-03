Housed in the deconsecrated church in the centre of the extraordinary hectagonal structure of the Rotonda della Besana, MUBA is Milan's first centre for arts and culture dedicated to children. During the week it is largely used by local schools, but at the weekends there is a constantly changing program of interactive exhibitions, workshops (in Italian; reservations required) and summer camps. Plus, there's a great selection of books and gadgets in the Corriani bookshop.