The blank façade of this 18th-century palace disguises the most extravagant interiors in Milan, including a golden hall frescoed by Tiepolo. It was owned by a family of silk merchants who bankrupted themselves keeping up with the Austrian royal family who rented the palace while Palazzo Reale was renovated. So notorious were the Clerici's that ambassador to the Holy See, Giorgio Clerici, is best remembered for parading around Rome on silver shod horses. Guided tours are offered once a month.

