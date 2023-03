Dominating Via Sant'Andrea is the baroque facade of the Palazzo Morando Attendolo Bolognini, home to the Bolognini family until 1945. The personal apartments of the countess exhibit her porcelain, sculpture and objets d'art, while other rooms exhibit the city's civic art collection. The paintings provide an insight into Milan during the Napoleonic and Austrian eras and have been instrumental in helping historians piece together an accurate portrait of the city.