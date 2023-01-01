Though born a few centuries too late, the Bagatti Valsecchi brothers, Fausto and Giuseppe, were determined to be Renaissance men, and from 1878 to 1887 they built their home as a living museum of the Quattrocento up to the 16th century. Decorated in the style of the ducal palaces in Mantua, the apartments are full of Renaissance furnishings, ceiling friezes, tapestries and paintings. They even had a period stone bath, although it was discreetly retrofitted for running water.