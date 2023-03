Napoleon’s temporary Milanese home, the 18th-century Villa Reale, now houses Milan's modern art collection. Made up of bequests from leading Milanese families, the collection contains a spread of 19th- and 20th-century Italian and international art, progressing from pieces by neoclassical sculptor Canova (in the ballroom) to futurist painters Giacomo Balla and Umberto Boccioni.