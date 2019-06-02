Giardini Pubblici Indro Montanelli

A life story unfolds as you follow pebble paths past bumper cars and a carousel, onwards past games of football, kissing teens, a beer kiosk, babies in prams, jogging paths and shady benches. Jump in, or just stop and smell the roses. For grey days, the neo-Romanesque Museo Civico di Storia Naturale beckons families with quaint displays and dioramas of dinosaurs, fossils, fauna and the largest geology collection in Europe.

It also hosts the city's charmingly retro planetarium, the largest of its kind in Italy.