Deep stargazing has found its place in Italy’s biggest planetarium. Not only will it open your eyes to the wonders of the universe, it does so in very elegant settings. Designed by iconic Milanese architect Piero Portaluppi, the seemingly austere exterior of stone and marble is balanced with art deco touches and a playful trail of constellations as decoration. While almost all sessions are in Italian, for astronomy fans it’s still well worth it.