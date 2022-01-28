©Luca Lorenzelli/Shutterstock

Lake Maggiore West Bank

Lake Maggiore’s west bank is a series of pretty vistas and towns, some of which serve as launchpads for the undoubted highlight: a visit to the Borromean Islands.

Explore Lake Maggiore West Bank

  • I

    Isola Madre

    The closest of the three islands to Verbania, Isola Madre is entirely taken up by the Palazzo Madre and the lovely gardens that surround it. The 16th- to…

  • V

    Villa Taranto

    At Villa Taranto it's all about the gardens (the house itself is not open to the public). The grounds of this late-19th-century villa are one of Lake…

  • P

    Parco Nazionale Val Grande

    A wooded wilderness set amid a little-visited stretch of the Italian Alps, the Parco Nazionale Val Grande is far removed from the more domesticated beauty…

  • M

    Monte Mottarone

    The cable-car trip up Monte Mottarone (1492m) from the northwestern end of Stresa offers pretty views over Lake Maggiore, including Isola Bella and Isola…

  • S

    Sacro Monte di San Carlo

    When Milan's superstar bishop San Carlo Borromeo (1538–84) was declared a saint in 1610, his cousin Federico ordered the creation of a sacro monte in his…

  • M

    Museo dell’Ombrello e del Parasole

    Those driving to Mottarone or Orta San Giulio (for Lake Orta) from Stresa could stop in Gignese (8km from Stresa) for the intriguing Museo dell’Ombrello e…

  • S

    Sacro Monte della Santissima Trinità

    The main (some would say, only) reason for stopping in Ghiffa, a blip of a village 4km northeast of Verbania, is to make a pilgrimage 3km inland and…

  • M

    Museo del Paesaggio

    Set in a stately 17th-century palazzo tucked down one of Pallanza's back lanes, this museum houses an exquisite collection of works by sculptor Paolo…

  • L

    Lungolago di Stresa

    For the best passeggiata (afternoon stroll) on Lake Maggiore head for Stresa, where a 2km-long lakeside promenade meanders through florid gardens and past…

