A 1km walk along the (partially wooded) lake shore from Lenno's main square, Villa Balbianello has cinematic pedigree: this was where scenes from Star…
Lake Como West Bank
By not having the mountains block the light, the western shore gets the most sunshine on Lake Como. For this reason, it's lined with the most lavish villas, where high-fliers from football players to film stars reside. The shore stretches 75km from Como north to Sorico at the lake's tip; from here you can continue north along an Alpine valley to Chiavenna and, 40km further, cross into Switzerland.
Between May and September, watch out for musical concerts at some of Lake Como's lakeside villas as part of the Lake Como Festival.
Explore Lake Como West Bank
- VVilla Balbianello
A 1km walk along the (partially wooded) lake shore from Lenno's main square, Villa Balbianello has cinematic pedigree: this was where scenes from Star…
- VVilla Carlotta
The star of the show on a lake shore not bereft of elegant touches, the Villa Carlotta is a fabulous fusion of neoclassical architecture and harmonious…
- SSantuario della Madonna del Soccorso
On the heights above Ossuccio, this lavish sanctuary is the destination for devoted pilgrims who make the steep 30-minute climb, passing a series of…
- IIsola Comacina
Once the site of a Roman fort and medieval settlement, Lake Como's only island forms its own little bay with the mainland, just offshore from Ossuccio…
- VVilla Bernasconi
One of the most outstanding stile liberty (Italian art nouveau) villas in the lakes area, Villa Bernasconi was built by successful textile merchant Davide…
- MMonte Bisbino
Following signs out of central Cernobbio, take the scenic drive that winds 17km up through the residential villages behind Cernobbio to Monte Bisbino …
- AAntica Strada Regina
A narrow cobblestone lane that was once part of a Roman road along the western side of Lake Como has been preserved in sections. The Antica Strada Regina…
- CChiesa di Santa Maria del Tiglio
This square-based, late-12th-century church has an unusual bell tower (probably added later), which is octagonal at the top and rises from the centre of…
- BBeach
A scenic stony beach located in Rezzonico. To reach the beach, look for the 13th-century stone castle, built by the Della Torre clan and largely intact …
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lake Como West Bank.
See
Villa Balbianello
A 1km walk along the (partially wooded) lake shore from Lenno's main square, Villa Balbianello has cinematic pedigree: this was where scenes from Star…
See
Villa Carlotta
The star of the show on a lake shore not bereft of elegant touches, the Villa Carlotta is a fabulous fusion of neoclassical architecture and harmonious…
See
Santuario della Madonna del Soccorso
On the heights above Ossuccio, this lavish sanctuary is the destination for devoted pilgrims who make the steep 30-minute climb, passing a series of…
See
Isola Comacina
Once the site of a Roman fort and medieval settlement, Lake Como's only island forms its own little bay with the mainland, just offshore from Ossuccio…
See
Villa Bernasconi
One of the most outstanding stile liberty (Italian art nouveau) villas in the lakes area, Villa Bernasconi was built by successful textile merchant Davide…
See
Monte Bisbino
Following signs out of central Cernobbio, take the scenic drive that winds 17km up through the residential villages behind Cernobbio to Monte Bisbino …
See
Antica Strada Regina
A narrow cobblestone lane that was once part of a Roman road along the western side of Lake Como has been preserved in sections. The Antica Strada Regina…
See
Chiesa di Santa Maria del Tiglio
This square-based, late-12th-century church has an unusual bell tower (probably added later), which is octagonal at the top and rises from the centre of…
See
Beach
A scenic stony beach located in Rezzonico. To reach the beach, look for the 13th-century stone castle, built by the Della Torre clan and largely intact …
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lake Como West Bank
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.