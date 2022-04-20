By not having the mountains block the light, the western shore gets the most sunshine on Lake Como. For this reason, it's lined with the most lavish villas, where high-fliers from football players to film stars reside. The shore stretches 75km from Como north to Sorico at the lake's tip; from here you can continue north along an Alpine valley to Chiavenna and, 40km further, cross into Switzerland.

Between May and September, watch out for musical concerts at some of Lake Como's lakeside villas as part of the Lake Como Festival.