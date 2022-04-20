Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley

Lake Como West Bank

By not having the mountains block the light, the western shore gets the most sunshine on Lake Como. For this reason, it's lined with the most lavish villas, where high-fliers from football players to film stars reside. The shore stretches 75km from Como north to Sorico at the lake's tip; from here you can continue north along an Alpine valley to Chiavenna and, 40km further, cross into Switzerland.

Between May and September, watch out for musical concerts at some of Lake Como's lakeside villas as part of the Lake Como Festival.

Explore Lake Como West Bank

  • V

    Villa Balbianello

    A 1km walk along the (partially wooded) lake shore from Lenno's main square, Villa Balbianello has cinematic pedigree: this was where scenes from Star…

  • V

    Villa Carlotta

    The star of the show on a lake shore not bereft of elegant touches, the Villa Carlotta is a fabulous fusion of neoclassical architecture and harmonious…

  • S

    Santuario della Madonna del Soccorso

    On the heights above Ossuccio, this lavish sanctuary is the destination for devoted pilgrims who make the steep 30-minute climb, passing a series of…

  • I

    Isola Comacina

    Once the site of a Roman fort and medieval settlement, Lake Como's only island forms its own little bay with the mainland, just offshore from Ossuccio…

  • V

    Villa Bernasconi

    One of the most outstanding stile liberty (Italian art nouveau) villas in the lakes area, Villa Bernasconi was built by successful textile merchant Davide…

  • M

    Monte Bisbino

    Following signs out of central Cernobbio, take the scenic drive that winds 17km up through the residential villages behind Cernobbio to Monte Bisbino …

  • A

    Antica Strada Regina

    A narrow cobblestone lane that was once part of a Roman road along the western side of Lake Como has been preserved in sections. The Antica Strada Regina…

  • C

    Chiesa di Santa Maria del Tiglio

    This square-based, late-12th-century church has an unusual bell tower (probably added later), which is octagonal at the top and rises from the centre of…

  • B

    Beach

    A scenic stony beach located in Rezzonico. To reach the beach, look for the 13th-century stone castle, built by the Della Torre clan and largely intact …

