Laguna di Marano

Beyond the workaday docks and medieval streets of old Roman fishing port Marano Lagunare, peace and quiet is ensured by two nature reserves: 13.77-sq-km Riserva Naturale della Foci dello Stella, protecting the marshy mouth of the Stella river and reached by boat, and Riserva Naturale della Valle Canal Novo, a 121-hectare reserve in a former fishing valley. A visitor centre, in a characteristic reed hut, is shared by the two reserves and can advise on boat tours, walking and cycling itineraries.